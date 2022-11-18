New Suit - Contract

Project Impact STEM Academy and chairwoman Teresa Fleming were hit with a breach-of-lease lawsuit on Friday in Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by Stoel Rivers on behalf of Pisa Land Holding LLC, which built school facilities for PiSTEM under a 20-year lease agreement with a purchase option. The complaint alleges that after failing to negotiate a lower purchase option price, PiSTEM ceased paying rent and vacated the facilities in violation of the lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00477, Pisa Land Holding LLC v. Project Impact STEM Academy et al.

Education

November 18, 2022, 8:36 PM