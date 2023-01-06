Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arnold's Office Furniture f/k/a/ Arnold's Used Office Furniture and Jay Berkowitz to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Foster & Wolkind on behalf of Pirs Capital, seeks over $150,000 in default payments from Arnold's for its breach of an executed merchant agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00091, Pirs Capital, LLC v. Arnold's Office Furniture, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 5:11 AM