Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Jeffrey A. Sexton on behalf of Pirata P.S.C., contends that the intended recipient of a wire transfer did not receive the transfer. The case is 3:22-cv-00627, Pirata P.S.C. v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 1:03 PM