New Suit - Patent

Pipstek LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Biolase Inc. on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, alleges that the defendant's Waterlase dental laser infringes two patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00011, Pipstek LLC v. Biolase Inc.

Delaware

January 04, 2023, 4:57 PM