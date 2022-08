Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Kroger and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of Rodney Piper, who alleges that he was required to falsify equipment cleaning forms as part of his job, and was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns. The case is 1:22-cv-00495, Piper v. Tamarack Farms Dairy et al.