New Suit - Trade Secrets

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Pipeline Conditioning LLC. The complaint, which is filed under seal, pursues claims against Mitchell Burgess and Burgess Pipeline Services LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00252, Pipeline Conditioning, LLC v. Burgess Pipeline Services LLC et al.

Colorado

January 28, 2023, 11:41 AM