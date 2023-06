New Suit - ERISA

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Pipe Trades Services Minnesota Inc. The suit pursues claims against Twisted Mechanical to collect unpaid employee fringe benefit contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01813, Pipe Trades Services Minnesota, Inc. v. Twisted Mechanical, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 15, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Pipe Trades Services Minnesota, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Twisted Mechanical, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations