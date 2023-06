New Suit - ERISA

Pipe Trades Services Minnesota filed an ERISA lawsuit against Nelson Mechanical on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01803, Pipe Trades Services Minnesota Inc. v. Nelson Mechanical Inc.

Minnesota

June 15, 2023, 4:14 PM

Pipe Trades Services Minnesota, Inc.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Nelson Mechanical, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations