New Suit - Intellectual Property

Rutan & Tucker filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement, copyright infringement and false advertising Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Pipe Restoration Technologies and Ace Duraflo Systems, a seller of systems for cleaning and coating pipelines to prevent corrosion and leaks. The suit takes aim at Ace licensee Florida Drain-Lining Solutions and owner Ronald Coddington for allegedly infringing the plaintiffs' product marks to advertise a venture which Coddington had started without the plaintiffs' involvement. The suit also accuses Florida Drain-Lining Solutions of falsely advertising ownership of patented processes which are actually held by the plaintiffs, and displaying certain copyrighted images which demonstrate these processes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00237, Pipe Restoration Technologies LLC et al v. Florida Drain-Lining Solutions, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 07, 2023, 8:42 PM