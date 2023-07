New Suit - Copyright

Pharmacy software company PioneerRx sued customer Roman Health Ventures for copyright infringement on Monday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kean Miller and One LLP, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's trade secrets and confidential information to develop its own competing in-house software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00902, PioneerRx LLC v. Roman Health Ventures Inc.

Technology

July 10, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

PioneerRx L L C

Plaintiffs

Kean Miller

defendants

Roman Health Ventures Inc

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims