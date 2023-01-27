News From Law.com

Investment management firm Loomis Sayles & Co. announced Thursday that longtime General Counsel Jean Loewenberg has retired after 20 years with the firm, and almost 50 years in the male-dominated world of investment management. Loewenberg, who graduated from UCLA in the 1960s, joined Loomis Sayles as general counsel in 2003. She got her start in investment management in 1977, managing attorneys at Fleet National Bank before joining Columbia Management Group

January 27, 2023