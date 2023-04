New Suit

Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of Pioneer Security Life Insurance Company. The complaint, an interpleader action, seeks to resolve competing claims to refunds of life insurance premiums between Ishanda Jupiter and Denise Stevenson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00092, Pioneer Security Life Insurance Company v. Jupiter et al.

Health & Life Insurance

April 10, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Pioneer Security Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Denise Stevenson

Ishanda Jupiter

