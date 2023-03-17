New Suit - Contract

Pioneer Properties d/b/a Furnished Finder, which helps apartment hunters locate fully-furnished units, filed a breach-of-contract and tortious interference lawsuit against Landing Platform LLC and Caliza LLC d/b/a Landing on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, accuses the defendants of violating the plaintiff's terms of service by reaching out to property owners through the messaging feature of the plaintiff's website and soliciting them to move their property listings to the Landing website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00702, Pioneer Properties Inc. v. Caliza LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 17, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Pioneer Properties Inc.

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Caliza LLC

Landing Platform LLC

