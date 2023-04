Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Choice Hotels International to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by Mooney Wieland Warren on behalf of Pioneer Hotel Group and Pinal Doshi, seeks to enjoin the defendant from pursuing arbitration against the plaintiffs over a franchise dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-00173, Pioneer Hotel Group Inc. et al. v. Choice Hotels International Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 13, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Pioneer Hotel Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mooney Wieland PLLC

defendants

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract