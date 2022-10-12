Who Got The Work

Rudolf E. Hutz of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for commercial seed producer Syngenta Seeds LLC in a pending patent lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses Syngenta of infringing U.S. Patent No. 8,859,846, which is directed at a method for breeding maize crops. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Corteva subsidiaries Pioneer Hi-Bred International and DuPont. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:22-cv-01280, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. et al. v. Syngenta Seeds LLC.

