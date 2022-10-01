New Suit - Patent

Corteva subsidiaries Pioneer Hi-Bred International and DuPont sued commercial seed producer Syngenta Seeds for patent infringement Thursday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit accuses Syngenta of infringing U.S. Patent No. 8,859,846, which is directed at a method for breeding maize crops. Pioneer and DuPont are represented by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Barnes & Thornburg. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the Syngenta. The case is 1:22-cv-01280, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. et al v. Syngenta Seeds, LLC.

Agriculture

October 01, 2022, 11:59 AM