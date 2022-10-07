Who Got The Work

Kristen McCallion and Vivian Cheng of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to represent VistaJet US Inc. in a pending breach of contract and trademark lawsuit. The case was filed July 21 in New York Southern District Court by Akerman and Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton on behalf of Pioneer Business Services LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:22-cv-06206, Pioneer Business Services LLC v. VistaJet US Inc.

