New Suit

Budget Truck Rental and other defendants were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, for property damage claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed pro se by assignee Adam Pio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01535, Pio v. Holmes et al.

Automotive

December 02, 2022, 5:00 PM