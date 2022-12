New Suit - Contract

Allstate was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by DiCello Levitt on behalf of sales agent Luis Pinto and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendant falsely accused the plaintiffs of fraud in order to terminate their agency agreements and absorb their books of business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07167, Pinto et al. v. Allstate Insurance Co.