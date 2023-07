New Suit - Personal Injury

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Uber and other defendants were sued on Monday in Puerto Rico District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by attorneys Alejandro J. Vargas Perez-Cisneros and Emilio F. Soler-Ramirez on behalf of Radhi Elbusafi, Lilian Pino and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01350, Pino et al v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 04, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Velazquez

Lilian Pino

Radhi Elbusafi

Sebastian Ronsano

Plaintiffs

Emilio F. Soler-Ramirez

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples

Jonathan Manuel Rivera-Coppin

Raiser, LLC

Uber Puerto Rico, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision