Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Guaranteed Rate Inc. to Alabama Southern District Court for claims pursuant to a commercial lease agreement. The complaint was filed by James B. Pittman Law on behalf of Pinnacle Properties LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00198, Pinnacle Properties, LLC v. Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

Real Estate

May 26, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Pinnacle Properties, LLC

defendants

Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract