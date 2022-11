Who Got The Work

R. Scott Jenkins and Ewaen Woghiren of Jones Walker have entered appearances for Pure Aviation in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which seeks to enforce the terms of a supply agreement, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Dykema Gossett on behalf of Pinnacle Fuel LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-00979, Pinnacle Fuel, LLC v. Pure Aviation, LLC et al.

Texas

November 14, 2022, 4:21 AM