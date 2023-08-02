Who Got The Work

Fannie Mae and other defendants have tapped attorney David R. Pruet III of Lightfoot Franklin & White to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 3 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Ritchey Law Firm on behalf of Pinnacle Constructors Group LLC, contends that the defendants failed to remit payment to Pinnacle in accordance with an executed material purchase and installation agreement for restoration and repair work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, is 7:23-cv-00865, Pinnacle Constructors Group LLC v. SSC Tuscaloosa Apartments LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Pinnacle Constructors Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Ritchey Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Fannie Mae

American Builders and Contractors Supply Co Inc

Interstate Roof Systems Consultants Inc

Scion Group LLC, The

SSC Tuscaloosa Apartments LLC

Walker & Dunlop LLC

defendant counsels

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract