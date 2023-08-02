Fannie Mae and other defendants have tapped attorney David R. Pruet III of Lightfoot Franklin & White to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 3 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Ritchey Law Firm on behalf of Pinnacle Constructors Group LLC, contends that the defendants failed to remit payment to Pinnacle in accordance with an executed material purchase and installation agreement for restoration and repair work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, is 7:23-cv-00865, Pinnacle Constructors Group LLC v. SSC Tuscaloosa Apartments LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 02, 2023, 10:34 AM