Pink Ghettos: New Study Find Female Law Deans, Faculty Often...

There are more female law deans and faculty than ever before in the U.S., but many of those roles still tend to be "lower status" positions compared with the ones held by men, according to a new study. The paper, titled "Women in U.S. Law Schools, 1948-2021," was written by Elizabeth D. Katz and Kyle Rozema, both associate professors of law at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, along with Sarath Sanga, professor of law at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. Published Aug. 16, the study explores the progress of women's representation and achievement in law schools.

August 25, 2022, 3:33 PM