Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Marc A. Rapaport has entered an appearance for Vivex Petroleum Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which centers on parking lot accessibility, was filed March 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Emilio Pinero. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-21099, Pinero v. Vivex Petroleum, Inc. et al.

May 05, 2023, 10:18 AM

