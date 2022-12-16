Who Got The Work

Sherril M. Colombo of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for West Brickell Associates d/b/a El Santo in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Nov. 1 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Emilio Pinero. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:22-cv-23561, Pinero v. Spaulding Partners, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 16, 2022, 11:36 AM