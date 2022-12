New Suit

T-Mobile and Jose J. Montes Le were hit with an ADA lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Emilio Pinero. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24083, Pinero v. Montes Le et al.

Telecommunications

December 16, 2022, 12:39 PM