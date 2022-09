Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reisman Sorokac on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Lyft and Neal Hakeen Sabree to Nevada District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Nettles Morris and Parente & Norem on behalf of Frankie R. Pineda. The case is 2:22-cv-01426, Pineda v. Sabree et al.