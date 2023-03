Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dover, an industrial manufacturer headquartered in Illinois, Rotary Lift and Vehicle Service Group to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Belluck & Fox on behalf of Julio Pineda, who sustained work place-related injuries while using a defective rotary lift machine. The case is 1:23-cv-02405, Pineda v. Rotary Lift et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Julio Pineda

defendants

Dover Corporation

Vehicle Service Group, LLC

Rotary Lift

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims