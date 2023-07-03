Who Got The Work

Mercury General, a California-based insurance provider, has turned to attorney Michael J. Tricarico of Kennedys CMK LLP to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit related to three underlying actions accusing adult-oriented clubs of using the plaintiffs' images and likenesses to promote the clubs without permission. The action, filed May 16 in New Jersey District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of ten professional models including Carmen Electra, Lucy Pinder and Jaime Edmondson Longoria, seek to recover costs and attorneys' fees incurred in the underlying lawsuits, two of which resulted in judgments amounting collectively to over $900,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, is 2:23-cv-02646, Pinder et al v. First Mercury Insurance Company.

