Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MJ Connections Inc., a mortgage banking industry professional services provider, and Majenica Lynn Springer to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Nixon Peabody on behalf of the Pincus Law Group, contends that the defendants violated an exclusive business development and consulting services agreement by providing services to various law firms in the State of New York, including competing law firm, Hill Wallack. The case is 1:23-cv-05528, Pincus Law Group, PLLC v. Springer et al.

Business Services

July 21, 2023, 7:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Pincus Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Majenica Lynn Springer

MJ Connections, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract