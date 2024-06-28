Who Got The Work

Partner Joshua M. Dalton of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Cooledge Lighting Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 31 in Massachusetts District Court by Renner Otto and Nutter McClennen & Fish on behalf of Mark Pinchot, asserts two patents for technology pertaining to acoustic-controlled lighting fixtures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer C. Boal, is 1:24-cv-11436, Pinchot v. Cooledge Lighting, Inc.

Massachusetts

June 28, 2024, 10:14 AM

Mark Pinchot

Renner Otto

Nutter McClennen & Fish

Cooledge Lighting, Inc.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims