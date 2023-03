Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a consumer class action lawsuit against Chili's to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Hedin Hall LLP on behalf of plaintiffs claiming they have been unlawfully targeted by the defendant's telemarketing campaign in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 0:23-cv-60477, Pina v. Brinker International d/b/a Chili's.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 14, 2023, 3:35 PM