Bank of America and Dylan Joseph Motors d/b/a Alfa Romeo Maserati of Manhattan were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Robert J. Nahoum on behalf of Emil Zapata Pimentel, who contends that the sales price of his financed 2019 Maserati Levante was inflated from $54,000 to $80,000 and he was never given an opportunity to review the sales documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-08908, Pimentel v. Dylan Joseph Motors LLC dba Alfa Romeo Maserati Of Manhattan et al.

October 20, 2022, 5:55 AM