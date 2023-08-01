New Suit - Copyright and Employment Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement and breach of employment contract Monday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Pima Community College District. The suit targets Edip Yuksel, a former Pima philosophy instructor, for allegedly refusing to erase and continuing to publish unauthorized recordings of students, some of whom were minors, participating in class activities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00361, Pima Community College District v. Yuksel.

Education

August 01, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Pima Community College District

Plaintiffs

Mariscal Weeks Mcintyre & Friedlander PA

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Edip Yuksel

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims