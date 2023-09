Who Got The Work

Nathan L. Whatley of McAfee & Taft has entered an appearance for Bob's Motor's PPR in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Aug. 2 in Oklahoma Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Russell, is 5:23-cv-00676, Pilson v. Bob's Motor's Ppr et al.

