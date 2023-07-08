New Suit - Patent

Chevron and Scout Energy Management were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Conley Rose PC on behalf of Pilot Energy Solutions, pertains to technology for recovering natural gas liquids from high-carbon dioxide gas streams. The suit accuses Chevron of rejecting Pilot Energy's proposal to build a gas processing facility and then utilizing the plaintiff's patented process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02505, Pilot Energy Solutions, LLC et al v. Chevron U S A Inc et al.

Energy

July 08, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Pilot Energy Solutions, LLC

Pilot Intellectual Property, LLC

Plaintiffs

Conley Rose

defendants

Chevron U S A Inc

Scout Energy Management , LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims