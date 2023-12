News From Law.com

Jerry McNerney, a former eight-term congressman and current senior policy adviser at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, filed at the last minute Friday to run for California state Senate. McNerney, a Democrat, will campaign for the Fifth Senate District, a northern San Joaquin Valley seat that includes Stockton, Lodi, Tracy and Manteca. McNerney represented much of the area during his 16 years in Congress before stepping down in January.

California

December 09, 2023, 12:16 PM

