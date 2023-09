News From Law.com

While neither binding nor exclusive, the letter of intent (LOI) signed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan represents a serious step in the direction of forming a single firm, according to firm leaders and consultants. Recruiters and former employees of Stroock said the agreement might also prove to be the stabilizing force that Stroock, a firm that has struggled to hold onto rainmaking partners in recent years, has sought.

Legal Services

September 25, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /