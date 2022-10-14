Pillsbury Partner Picked as US Attorney in Miami Discloses $...

News From Law.com

A Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner nominated to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida reported earning just shy of $1 million from the law firm. Markenzy Lapointe, a Miami-based partner at Pillsbury, earned $905,176 at the firm, according to his financial disclosure released Friday. His clients include Truist Bank, Qatar International Bank, Bombardier Aerospace Corporation, and former Broward Health president and CEO Bev Capasso.

Government

October 14, 2022, 12:43 PM