Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has hired a litigation partner to head its corporate investigations and white collar defense offering in London. Audrey Koh joins Pillsbury's global disputes team after nearly three years at boutique law firm Avonhurst, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was a partner at U.K.-founded Womble Bond Dickinson for just over two years, which she joined following six months as counsel at Sidley Austin.

United Kingdom

March 14, 2024, 8:01 PM

