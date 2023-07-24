Pillsbury Fired Immunocompromised Paralegal for Work-From-Ho...

News From Law.com

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman was sued last week in federal court by a former paralegal claiming the firm retaliated against him for requesting to work from home after receiving a cancerous diagnosis. In a complaint Friday, a New York-based professional who operated as a litigation paralegal for Pillsbury since 2013 said his employment at the firm was terminated Feb. 15, 2022, after forwarding a letter from his oncologist requesting he be allowed to work remotely until July 2022 to the firm's head of human resources. In early 2021, Miller had been diagnosed with JAK2, a "cancerous condition."

July 24, 2023, 3:36 PM

