Pillsbury Expands Energy-Transition Team With Two Eversheds ...

News From Law.com

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman added two Eversheds Sutherland corporate partners working in the energy sector, including the Houston-based co-leader of the U.S. Energy Projects team, as Pillsbury continues to focus on growing its firmwide energy transition team. Ben Clark joined Pillsbury on Tuesday as a senior counsel in Houston. He had been co-leader of the U.S. Energy Projects team at global firm Eversheds Sutherland, and previously was a member of the firm's global board and U.S. executive committee. David McCullough joined Pillsbury on Tuesday as a partner who will split his time between Washington, D.C., and New York. He was a co-leader of the commodity trading team at Eversheds Sutherland.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 19, 2022, 3:00 PM