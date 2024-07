News From Law.com

A suit filed by Jones Day contends researcher Norbert Peekhaus violated his employment agreement with Agensys Inc. by disclosing trade secrets stemming from his work at the company. Peekhaus later worked for the University of California Regents, who are represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 01, 2024, 8:48 PM