Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has hired a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett litigation partner with a particular focus on Greater China, as the firm continues to respond to demand for cross-border regulatory compliance. Adam Goldberg joined the firm Sept. 15 as a partner in San Francisco. He previously practiced in Hong Kong for about a decade at Simpson Thacher and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, before relocating to the Bay Area last summer.

September 20, 2022, 12:00 PM