Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman announced Tuesday that a former assistant U.S. attorney, Chris Caffarone, was joining its corporate investigations & white collar practice. Caffarone served as an AUSA for 15 years, during which time he was deputy chief of the Long Island criminal division and acting chief of the business and securities fraud section.

September 04, 2024, 4:52 PM