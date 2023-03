New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

PayPal Holdings was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over a Dec. 2022 cyber attack. The suit, filed by Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendant of failing to properly secure and safeguard the personal information of PayPal customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00936, Pillard et al v. PayPal, Inc.