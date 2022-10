Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schenck, Price, Smith & King on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Crown Equipment Corporation and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader on behalf of Angela Piliouras and John Piliouras. The case is 2:22-cv-05857, Piliouras et al v. Crown Equipment Corporation et al.

New Jersey

October 03, 2022, 7:56 PM