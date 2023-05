Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Academy Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports & Outdoors to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by John Foy & Associates on behalf of Aaron Pileggi. The case is 1:23-cv-02007, Pileggi v. Academy, Ltd. (L.P.) (Texas).

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Pileggi

Plaintiffs

John Foy & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Academy, Ltd. (L.P.) (Texas)

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims