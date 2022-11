Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Property Litigation Group on behalf of Pilco Investments. The case is 0:22-cv-62111, Pilco Investments Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 5:57 PM